🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump tariffs delayed, US wants to takeover Gaza, No pipelines through Quebec

Today, we're looking at President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau announcing a delay on tariffs as the trade war between Canada and the US remains paused until at least March.

Plus, after meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, Trump announced the US intends to take control over Gaza, aiming to create a "Riviera of the Middle East" in the war-torn region.

And finally, Quebec Premier Legault said there was "no social acceptability" for pipeline projects to travel through the province. What does this mean for future Canadian energy projects?

