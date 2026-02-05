🔴Cops busted in organized crime sting, Foreign interference, Carney's climate pledge | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a major announcement from the York and Toronto police after seven officers were charged in connection to organized crime. The chiefs of both forces addressed the media today, attempting to address concerns raised by the public — and the good officers targeted by the allegedly corrupt cops.
Plus, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree dodged questions about Chinese interference in Canadian elections during debate in the House of Commons with fellow Liberal MP Jonathan Wilkinson chuckling at the mention of attacks against Conservative candidate Joe Tay in the 2025 election.
And finally, Mark Carney was grilled by a CBC reporter over his commitment to climate issues — with the prime minister then reiterating his commitment to making Canada a leader in climate action.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Fran G commented 2026-02-05 17:31:21 -0500Go Javani!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bless you for being a true Conservative that really cares for us ordinary folks.
-
Ruth Bard commented 2026-02-05 16:16:58 -0500What would the correlation be between DEI hiring and criminal corruption in the TPS? We wonders, yes we wonders.