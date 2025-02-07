🔴 Rebel Roundup | Poilievre crime crackdown, Canada and USAID, Libs claim Trump ethnic cleansing
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to crack down on crime that is sweeping across Canada, particularly fentanyl, which has seen several major busts in recent days.
Plus, more revelations are coming to light about what the U.S. was funding through its USAID program. Skeptical Canadians are now turning their attention to Global Affairs Canada, which operates in much the same manner.
And finally, President Trump recently unveiled his vision for ending the conflict in Gaza — a plan that has drawn criticism from the U.S. leaders opponents, who accuse him of plotting to ethnically cleanse the area.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.
SUPPORT REBEL NEWS COVERAGE OF THE UPCOMING CANADIAN ELECTION!
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Katijane Brunet commented 2025-02-07 15:09:43 -0500 FlagThis is a joke, Trudeau will do nothing, its all postering.