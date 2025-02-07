🔴 Rebel Roundup | Poilievre crime crackdown, Canada and USAID, Libs claim Trump ethnic cleansing

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's promise to crack down on crime that is sweeping across Canada, particularly fentanyl, which has seen several major busts in recent days.

Plus, more revelations are coming to light about what the U.S. was funding through its USAID program. Skeptical Canadians are now turning their attention to Global Affairs Canada, which operates in much the same manner.

And finally, President Trump recently unveiled his vision for ending the conflict in Gaza — a plan that has drawn criticism from the U.S. leaders opponents, who accuse him of plotting to ethnically cleanse the area.

