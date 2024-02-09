Rebel Roundup | Putin slams Canada, Biden's mental fitness, Poilievre stands with Alberta
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin slamming Canada's House of Commons and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for giving a standing ovation to a former Nazi during his interview with Tucker Carlson.
Plus, U.S. President Joe Biden held a press conference to address his mental fitness.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters he stands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after she announced plans for new parental rights and gender legislation for minors.
