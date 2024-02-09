Rebel Roundup | Putin slams Canada, Biden's mental fitness, Poilievre stands with Alberta

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin slamming Canada's House of Commons and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for giving a standing ovation to a former Nazi during his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Plus, U.S. President Joe Biden held a press conference to address his mental fitness.

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters he stands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after she announced plans for new parental rights and gender legislation for minors.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute