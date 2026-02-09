🔴Carney/Ford early election plan, Ont. police corruption probe, Another BC land grab | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a report suggesting Premier Doug Ford has been in contact with Prime Minister Mark Carney, suggesting the PM use the alleged threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump to seek a stronger electoral mandate.
Plus, Ontario's inspector general of policing made a rare public appearance, announcing an investigation into police corruption in the province was underway following the shocking arrest of seven Toronto officers last week.
And finally, another land grab is impacting privately-owned land in British Columbia, where an Indigenous group is seeking title over 650 hectares of land surrounding Kingcome Inlet.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & David will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-09 19:58:41 -0500 FlagIf Carney wins again, Alberta separation is assured. And Pierre Poilievre must be craftier this time. Liberals are weasels who use every dirty trick they know to win power.