🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump 51st state threats, UK farmers' protest, Premiers demand Fentanyl Czar

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Trump's continued threats to impose tariffs and make Canada into the 51st US state, even after delaying his original tariff threat following border deals between the US and Canada and Mexico.

Plus, farmers in the United Kingdom are protesting against new policies they say threatens their livelihoods and the future of family-owned farms. We'll look at updates from our newest reporter, Sammy Woodhouse, who is on the scene for Rebel News UK.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be in no rush to appoint a 'Fentanyl Czar' after announcing new border security measures. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the Liberals to act quickly to demonstrate that Canada is serious about its commitments.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

SUPPORT REBEL NEWS COVERAGE OF THE UPCOMING CANADIAN ELECTION!