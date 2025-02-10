🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump 51st state threats, UK farmers' protest, Premiers demand Fentanyl Czar

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  |   February 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Trump's continued threats to impose tariffs and make Canada into the 51st US state, even after delaying his original tariff threat following border deals between the US and Canada and Mexico.

Plus, farmers in the United Kingdom are protesting against new policies they say threatens their livelihoods and the future of family-owned farms. We'll look at updates from our newest reporter, Sammy Woodhouse, who is on the scene for Rebel News UK.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be in no rush to appoint a 'Fentanyl Czar' after announcing new border security measures. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the Liberals to act quickly to demonstrate that Canada is serious about its commitments.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

