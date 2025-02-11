🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump unveils new tariffs, Canada's response, Poilievre would cut foreign spending

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at new tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminum unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Plus, with a one-month delay in tariffs over border security reached, we'll look at how Canadian leaders are responding to this new announcement from the American government.

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced under his leadership, Canada would make "massive cuts" to foreign spending with that money then redirected to priorities back within our nation's borders.

