🔴 Rebel Roundup | Carney's energy plan, Premiers dismiss 51st state talk, Libs fail to cut immigration

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day on this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  |   February 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Liberal front-runner Mark Carney's campaign stop in Kelowna, B.C., where he vowed to use emergency powers to develop green technology in an effort to take on the Americans.

Plus, Canada's premiers travelled to Washington to meet with U.S. officials, delivering a dismissive message of any talk surrounding Canada becoming the 51st state. While there, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that diplomatic efforts were working and expressed optimism that the two countries could reach more deals.

And finally, despite firm pledges from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Minister Marc Miller, new analysis from Desjardins suggests the immigration levels are continuing at sky-high levels.

Latest News

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

  • Katijane Brunet
    commented 2025-02-13 13:33:44 -0500
    This border czar seems like a mouse when we need an attack dog. I wouldnt want him to manage a tea party. He emanates weakness and no passion.