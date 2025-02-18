🔴 Rebel Roundup | Crash landing in Toronto, Poilievre's Canada First rally, Ezra grills Marc Miller

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the latest fallout from a crash landing at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where, luckily, no one was killed after a Delta plane arriving from Minnesota went up in flames and flipped over on Monday.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hosted a large "Canada First" rally as national pride has made a resurgence during trade tensions with the United States.

And finally, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was on the street outside of the Poilievre rally, where Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller attempted to create a scene by delivering doughnuts.

