🔴 Rebel Roundup | Crash landing in Toronto, Poilievre's Canada First rally, Ezra grills Marc Miller

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  |   February 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the latest fallout from a crash landing at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where, luckily, no one was killed after a Delta plane arriving from Minnesota went up in flames and flipped over on Monday.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hosted a large "Canada First" rally as national pride has made a resurgence during trade tensions with the United States.

And finally, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was on the street outside of the Poilievre rally, where Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller attempted to create a scene by delivering doughnuts.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

 

SUPPORT REBEL NEWS COVERAGE OF THE UPCOMING CANADIAN ELECTION!

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Janice Schellenberg
    commented 2025-02-18 14:42:31 -0500 Flag
    Enjoyed you 2