🔴 Rebel Roundup | CBC disinfo mandate, Libs fund BC gender activists, TDSB erasing Sir John A

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge's comments about wanting to enshrine into law legislation mandating the CBC fight disinformation, especially during emergencies.

Plus, the Liberals are directing Canadian taxpayer dollars to the radical gender activists behind the SOGI-123 program in British Columbia, which sees young children exposed to vulgar content in schools.

And finally, the Toronto District School Board is moving to remove Sir John A. Macdonald and other historic Canadian figures from three schools.

