🔴 Rebel Roundup | Ford wins 3rd majority, Trump says Poilievre isn't "MAGA", Socialist MP's meltdown
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Today, we're looking at fallout from the Ontario election, where the Doug Ford secured a third straight majority election victory as the Progressive Conservatives cruised to an easy win amid low voter turnout across the province.
Plus, Donald Trump addressed Pierre Poilievre in an interview, with the U.S. president saying the Conservative leader doesn't share his “Make America Great Again” views.
And finally, socialist NDP MP Charlie Angus unleashed an unhinged rant at an independent journalist who had the temerity to ask him questions as he protested in Ottawa.
