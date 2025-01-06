🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trudeau resigns, Parliament prorogued, UK PM reacts to Musk backing Tommy Robinson
Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant discuss Justin Trudeau's resignation and what this means moving forward. Plus, Elon Musk gives his support to Tommy Robinson.
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we have reactions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally announcing what many Canadians have been desiring — that he's stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. The announcement comes with a catch, however, that the PM has prorogued Parliament until March 24 and will remain on as leader in the meantime.
Plus, an election now seems almost certain for spring — unless a new Liberal leader is named... Jagmeet Singh and the NDP wouldn't support that, would they?
And finally, X owner Elon Musk has caused a stir across the Atlantic, where he's taken up the defence of Tommy Robinson and challenged the British government's failure to protect its citizens.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-06 15:55:20 -0500 FlagWhat a horrible person Trudeau is! He’s of his father the devil. And his resignation won’t stop the rot happening in Canada. In fact, he’ll double down on ripping off taxpayers to reward his stooges. Any way we look at it, we the people loose.
Frank Narejko commented 2025-01-06 13:39:10 -0500 FlagWhen Trudeau is dead and buried beside his father Fidel will I will feel safe.