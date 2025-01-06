🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trudeau resigns, Parliament prorogued, UK PM reacts to Musk backing Tommy Robinson

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we have reactions to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally announcing what many Canadians have been desiring — that he's stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. The announcement comes with a catch, however, that the PM has prorogued Parliament until March 24 and will remain on as leader in the meantime.

Plus, an election now seems almost certain for spring — unless a new Liberal leader is named... Jagmeet Singh and the NDP wouldn't support that, would they?

And finally, X owner Elon Musk has caused a stir across the Atlantic, where he's taken up the defence of Tommy Robinson and challenged the British government's failure to protect its citizens.

