🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump wants to annex Canada, Trudeau on national identity, Liberal leadership race

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's continuing talk of Canada becoming the "51st state" as the country continues to be in a state of disarray following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's to prorogue Parliament and announce his intent to resign.

Plus, Trudeau tried — and failed — to define Canada's national identity in his first interview and press conference since he declared he'll leave as Liberal leader. In contrast, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put forward his vision for how Canadians define themselves.

And finally, the Liberals' leadership race is getting underway with some prominent cabinet members saying they're not entering the race, while others are bringing a ... different approach ... to the Liberal platform.

