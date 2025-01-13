🔴 Rebel Roundup | Premier Smith meets Trump, Liberal says no need for election, Trudeau tours US media

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's trip to Mar-a-Lago, where she met with President-elect Donald Trump and warned that tariffs on Canadian goods are coming after inauguration day.

Plus, Health Minister Mark Holland seems to think Canadians shouldn't be in a rush for an election, given the country's regularly scheduled election set for this October.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on a friendly tour of U.S. media following his announcement that he intends to step down as Liberal leader and PM following the party's leadership race.

