🔴 Rebel Roundup | Carney teases PM run, Canadians brace for Trump tariffs, Illegals 'not welcome'

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for a special Wednesday edition of Rebel Roundup! (which normally airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney soft launching his campaign on US airwaves via The Daily Show, where the former central banker and UN climate envoy described himself as an "outsider" candidate in the race.

Plus, Canadians are preparing for tariffs on exports to the United States with less than a week to go before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Will Canada's newly announced border measures be enough to prevent a trade war?

And finally, in a twist to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's infamous "#WelcomeToCanada" comment from almost exactly eight years ago in 2017, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says illegal immigrants fleeing the United States to come to Canada are "not welcome."

