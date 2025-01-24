🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump takes on WEF, Ontario gets an election, Alberta finds allies in tariff fight

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for a special Wednesday edition of Rebel Roundup! (which normally airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum, where he took aim at the Davos elite and provided his counter-vision for the world.

Plus, Premier Doug Ford announced he will officially call an election next week, citing a necessity to ensure he has a proper mandate to respond to a potential trade war with the United States following Trump's repeated tariff threats.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has found a few unexpected allies in her fight against fomenting a trade war with the US: Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

