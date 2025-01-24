🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump takes on WEF, Ontario gets an election, Alberta finds allies in tariff fight
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum, where he took aim at the Davos elite and provided his counter-vision for the world.
Plus, Premier Doug Ford announced he will officially call an election next week, citing a necessity to ensure he has a proper mandate to respond to a potential trade war with the United States following Trump's repeated tariff threats.
And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has found a few unexpected allies in her fight against fomenting a trade war with the US: Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
