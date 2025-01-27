🔴 Rebel Roundup | Rebels catch Mark Carney, Trump vows to 'enlarge' US, Alberta COVID report
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for a special Wednesday edition of Rebel Roundup! (which normally airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at our Rebel News Quebec team catching up with Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney, who Alexa Lavoie grilled with questions.
Plus, President Trump is only a week into his second term and he's vowing to expand the territory of the United States. Are his talks of acquiring Greenland serious? What about Canada?
And finally, Alberta released a report on the provincial response to COVID-19 and it paints a bad picture for public health authorities.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
David and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.
SUPPORT OUR COVERAGE FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM!
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.