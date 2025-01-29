🔴 Rebel Roundup | Doctors try to shame Alberta COVID report, 'Disinfo' dangers, CERB for Trump tariffs

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  |   January 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the response from the Alberta Medical Association and the Canadian Medical Association, which are both trying to shame Alberta's scathing report on the provincial response to the COVID-19.

Plus, the Foreign Interference Commission wrapped up, with Justice Marie-Josée Hogue suggesting claims of "traitors" in Parliament were overblown and that "disinformation" is a powerful threat to Canada.

And finally, could the federal government and provinces roll out something similar to CERB if a trade war breaks out with the U.S.? Well, with President Donald Trump insisting tariffs will start on February 1, B.C. Premier David Eby and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are both talking about a return to pandemic-era spending levels.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

 

SUPPORT OUR COVERAGE FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM!

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Latest News

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.