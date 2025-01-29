🔴 Rebel Roundup | Doctors try to shame Alberta COVID report, 'Disinfo' dangers, CERB for Trump tariffs

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the response from the Alberta Medical Association and the Canadian Medical Association, which are both trying to shame Alberta's scathing report on the provincial response to the COVID-19.

Plus, the Foreign Interference Commission wrapped up, with Justice Marie-Josée Hogue suggesting claims of "traitors" in Parliament were overblown and that "disinformation" is a powerful threat to Canada.

And finally, could the federal government and provinces roll out something similar to CERB if a trade war breaks out with the U.S.? Well, with President Donald Trump insisting tariffs will start on February 1, B.C. Premier David Eby and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are both talking about a return to pandemic-era spending levels.

