🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump tariffs tomorrow, Carney drops carbon tax, Premier Smith wants to work with US

Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's statement that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will come into place starting on February 1. With less than 24 hours to go, we'll look at what happens next.

Plus, top Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney officially stated he'd drop the consumer carbon tax — a flagship policy of the Trudeau Liberals. But don't get too excited, Carney claimed it would just be 'big polluters' footing the bill instead.

And finally, with a trade war potentially kicking off on Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling for cooler heads to prevail, encouraging Canada and the US to work together to build prosperity.

