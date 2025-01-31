🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump tariffs tomorrow, Carney drops carbon tax, Premier Smith wants to work with US

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the day's top stories in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel News
  |   January 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's statement that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will come into place starting on February 1. With less than 24 hours to go, we'll look at what happens next.

Plus, top Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney officially stated he'd drop the consumer carbon tax — a flagship policy of the Trudeau Liberals. But don't get too excited, Carney claimed it would just be 'big polluters' footing the bill instead.

And finally, with a trade war potentially kicking off on Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling for cooler heads to prevail, encouraging Canada and the US to work together to build prosperity.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-31 17:16:02 -0500 Flag
    It’s obvious which leader cares about Canada’s prosperity. It isn’t Ford or anybody else but Danielle Smith. We see how Ford is actually calling an election so he can campaign indirectly against Trump. Justin the Turd is also planning the same. Liberals and fake conservatives have zero interest in ordinary people.
  • Tom Mcilravey
    commented 2025-01-31 16:11:43 -0500 Flag
    Doug Ford is not getting my 3rd vote. Threatening the USA and calling an early election has definitely lost my families votes. Go Danielle Smith Go.