Rebel Roundup | UK election reaction, Freeland defends Trudeau, U of T encampment finally removed
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking results from yesterday's election in the United Kingdom, which saw the Labour Party capture a huge share of the seats, while Nigel Farage's upstart Reform party managed to claim four as former PM Rishi Sunak's Conservatives saw one of the party's worst results in history.
Plus, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is defending her boss Justin Trudeau as pressure mounts for the Liberal PM to resign.
And finally, after months of occupation, the anti-Israel encampment on the grounds of the University of Toronto has finally been removed.
Don't Get Censored
