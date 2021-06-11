Aussie Law Enforcement, Ontario Cops Target High Schooler

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

In Australia, all media outlets are equal — except some are more equal than others. Which is to say, if you are a member of the mainstream media, the police take a hands-off approach. But if you are a Rebel News reporter endeavouring to bring the other side of the story to viewers, well, you may as well be wearing a jacket with a bullseye painted on the back. Just ask Avi Yemini. He joins me with yet another unbelievable encounter with Aussie law enforcement trying to shut him down.

Say, the crime rate in little Bayside, Ontario must be zero these days. You see, a Grade 12 girl recently walked around her school with a sign imploring the authorities to let the kids get back to class. And guess what happened next? Six — yes, SIX — OPP police cruisers converged at the school, apparently deeming this gal to be the second coming of Typhoid Mary. Katherine Krozonouski has all the unbelievable details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s brand new whiz-bang 11-year-old friend, Arthur. Just one hitch: does little Arthur actually exist? Alas, the vast majority of you believe Little Arthur is about as real as the Easter Bunny. Sad to see how Doug Ford’s credibility rating has taken such a nosedive, eh?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...