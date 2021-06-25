COVID Jail Lawsuit Appeal, Masking Up For Video Gamers

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, we hit a road bump in our lawsuit regarding Justin Trudeau’s COVID quarantine hotels — you know, asserting that these facilities have less to do with science and more to do with political street theatre. Alas, the judge sided with the feds. But that’s okay. While we may be down we are not out. Which is to say we are going to appeal this decision. Rebel Commander Ezra Levant joins me to discuss all the nitty-gritty.

Sadly, it’s almost a given that bureaucrats virtually dream up ways in which to squander your tax dollars on useless initiatives. But just wait ‘til you hear what Sheila Gunn Reid has to say about two separate federal programs that implored video gamers to stay home and stay masked. No, I’m not making this up, folks…

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about one of my most recent tickets via law enforcement. Which is to say, Hamilton bylaw enforcement officer Ranjeni RJ Reddy She/Her slapped me with a $560 ticket for practicing journalism in Steeltown. But there’s a twist: this is a special kind of ticket, a ticket that you CANNOT fight in a court of law. Um, when exactly did Canada become Cuba?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...