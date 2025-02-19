REBEL ROUNDUP | Liberal DEI projects, Carney's mixed messaging, Pat King convoy sentence

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at the DEI projects taxpayers are being forced to fund at home and abroad, as the Trudeau Liberals continue to recklessly waste money while Canadians struggle with the cost of living.

Plus, Mark Carney is coming under fire for his mixed messaging on the campaign trail, with the Liberal front-runner being criticized for his differing statements on energy projects and tax cuts.

And finally, prominent Freedom Convoy figure Pat King was sentenced to three months house arrest after Crown prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term for his role in the February 2022 demonstration.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).