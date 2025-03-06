🔴 Rebel Roundup | Alberta's tariff response, Trump's Mexico exemption, Carney's special treatment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta's response to U.S. President Trump's tariffs — something Smith described as a “betrayal” following her negotiation efforts with the Americans. The premier also said the province was looking at a legal challenge of the tariffs.

Plus, Trump announced Mexico would be receiving an exemption on all goods under the existing USMCA trade agreement until April 2. Could a similar deal be in the works for Canada as well?

And finally, Liberal front-runner Mark Carney is apparently receiving special treatment from the party, being given a briefing on tariffs by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly while the other contenders — much less other parliamentarians — have been kept in the dark.

