🔴 Trump fires back at Ford, Carney transitions to PM, Smith defends Alberta | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the escalating war of words between Canada and the United States, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared he would add a surcharge on energy sent to the U.S. and President Trump firing back with threats of more tariffs this morning.

Plus, Mark Carney has won the Liberal leadership contest and is now in the process of becoming prime minister. How quick will he look to capture a seat in the House of Commons, which remains prorogued until March 27, and how soon will Canadians head to the polls for a federal election?

And finally, Premier Ford was putting public pressure on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to use tariffs on oil and gas exports to the U.S. as part of a negotiating tactic, a suggestion she was quick to reject.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!