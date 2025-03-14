🔴 Carney officially replaces Trudeau, BC's emergency powers, Defending women's sports | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney officially becoming Canada's next prime minister, with the Governor General swearing in the new Liberal leader and bringing an end to Justin Trudeau's 10-year tenure.

Plus, B.C. Premier David Eby is invoking emergency powers in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and ongoing economic threats. Does this open the door to a federal emergency, given Carney's previous suggestion on the campaign trail that he could use emergency powers to respond to Trump's actions.

And finally, two school board trustees in Abbotsford have been censured after they publicly defended women's sports.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!