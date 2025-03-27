🔴 Trump's auto tariffs, Poilievre's plan to respond, Smith takes on Carney | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all vehicles not made in the United States and how countries around the world are responding to the decision.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre released his plan to respond to American tariffs and support Canada's workers and industries.
And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith blasted Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' criticism of her efforts to negotiate with the U.S. and avoid tariffs.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live