🔴 Trump's auto tariffs, Poilievre's plan to respond, Smith takes on Carney | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all vehicles not made in the United States and how countries around the world are responding to the decision.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre released his plan to respond to American tariffs and support Canada's workers and industries.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith blasted Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' criticism of her efforts to negotiate with the U.S. and avoid tariffs.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!