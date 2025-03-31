🔴 Carney's controversial candidate, Tesla protests in Canada, Hamas hate marches | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney standing by a Liberal candidate who made remarks calling for his Conservative opponent to be kidnapped and turned over to the Chinese Communist Party. Despite the backlash, the PM has kept his support for Paul Chiang, saying Chiang's apology and history in the community are enough for him.

Plus, Tesla protests are continuing to spread across Canada, as far-left radicals target the company over owner Elon Musk's role in advising U.S. President Donald Trump.

And finally, pro-Hamas hate marches are still a regular occurrence in the country, with an independent journalist being assaulted and protesters targeting Liberal Immigration Minister Rachel Bendayan in recent incidents linked to the rallies.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!