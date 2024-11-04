🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trudeau’s disinfo campaign, Violent anti-Israel protest, Hindu/Sikh clash
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a new plan from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "counter disinformation" ahead of the country's 2025 federal election.
Plus, the weekly anti-Israel protest in Toronto continues to be tinged with violence, as David Menzies was on scene and was told by officers not only was he in danger, but so were the police as well.
And finally, Khalistani separatists got into a fight with Hindus at a temple in Brampton during another protest, leading to three arrests.
john bedbrook commented 2024-11-04 14:29:03 -0500 FlagNo wonder this country is such a mess with this piece of work Freeland . 50 billion /year just to service the debt . We could be the richest country in the world if not for these Liberal idiots
