🔴 Rebel Roundup | Jews attacked in Amsterdam riot, Trump's mass deportation plan, Hamas poppies
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a riot that broke out in Amsterdam that saw Jews being attacked by Islamists following a soccer match between a Dutch team and an Israeli team.
Plus, Donald Trump has secured a return to the White House. Will his plan for mass deportations see a surge of illegal immigrants arriving at Canada's borders?
And finally, David Menzies recently heard from Hamas supporters in Ontario who are calling on Canadians to don poppies adorned with Palestinian colours this Remembrance Day.
