🔴 Rebel Roundup | Jews attacked in Amsterdam riot, Trump's mass deportation plan, Hamas poppies

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a riot that broke out in Amsterdam that saw Jews being attacked by Islamists following a soccer match between a Dutch team and an Israeli team.

Plus, Donald Trump has secured a return to the White House. Will his plan for mass deportations see a surge of illegal immigrants arriving at Canada's borders?

And finally, David Menzies recently heard from Hamas supporters in Ontario who are calling on Canadians to don poppies adorned with Palestinian colours this Remembrance Day.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute