🔴 Rebel Roundup | David Menzies arrested again, Honouring vets on Remembrance Day, Liberal corruption

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the latest arrest of Rebel News journalist David Menzies. This weekend, while covering protests supporting and denouncing Israel, our Rebel reporter was put in handcuffs while simply trying to ask the pro-Hamas crowd questions — continuing a trend of Toronto police protecting violent extremists instead of freedom of the press.

Plus, Canadians are pausing for a moment of silence across the country to honour our veterans this Remembrance Day.

And finally, the strange story of Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault continues getting weirder, as the MP is now being accused of using fake Indigenous heritage to acquire government benefits for his business — something he's blaming on his buisness partner.

