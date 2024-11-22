🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trudeau's tax break, Netanyahu arrest warrant, Protest outside Poilievre house

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a two-month GST tax break ahead of the holiday season. Could the Liberals be looking for a boost ahead of a potential election?

Plus, Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet ministers affirmed on Thursday that Canada would uphold an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And finally, Greenpeace protesters were arrested outside of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's official residence in Ottawa, with a pair locking themselves to a replica oil pumpjack placed in the driveway.

