🔴 Rebel Roundup | Rebels Take Back Our Streets, Trudeau reacts to Trump tariffs, Vibe-cession?

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Rebel News' planned return to a Toronto intersection where pro-Hamas protesters have been gathering over the past several weeks. Last week, Rebel boss Ezra Levant was arrested — what do we expect this weekend?

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reacting to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods.

And finally, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadians are struggling with a "vibe-cession," which she hopes will be fixed with the Liberals' brief tax respite ahead of the holidays.

