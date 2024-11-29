🔴 Rebel Roundup | Rebels Take Back Our Streets, Trudeau reacts to Trump tariffs, Vibe-cession?
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini discuss the latest stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Rebel News' planned return to a Toronto intersection where pro-Hamas protesters have been gathering over the past several weeks. Last week, Rebel boss Ezra Levant was arrested — what do we expect this weekend?
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reacting to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods.
And finally, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadians are struggling with a "vibe-cession," which she hopes will be fixed with the Liberals' brief tax respite ahead of the holidays.
