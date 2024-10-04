Rebel Roundup | Another church burning, Toronto cop shot, Chinese Communist 'gatekeepers' in Canada
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at another Christian church being burned in Canada — this time in Quebec.
Plus, a police officer was shot in Toronto by a suspected reportedly released on bail.
And finally, details have emerged at the Foreign Interference Commission about how China exerts influence in Canadian politics.
By Rebel News
