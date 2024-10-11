🔴 Rebel Roundup | Poilievre to ban terrorists, Profanity in Parliament, Kill the Vegan Bill

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's press conference in Toronto, which was held under the theme of "Ban the Terrorists".

Plus, there's been another outburst of profanity in Parliament from the Liberals. Has Speaker Greg Fergus lost control?

And finally, a new bill threatening Canadian agriculture, health and freedom is making its way through the House of Commons.

