🔴 Rebel Roundup | Liberal MPs infighting, Samidoun listed as terror group, Canada-India feud

Today, we're looking at infighting occurring in the Liberal caucus, as MPs are apparently infighting and plotting a revolt against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership of the party.

Plus, Canada and the U.S. have designated Samidoun as a terrorist organization following an incident where crowds chanted "death to Canada, death to America and death to Israel" and burned a Canadian flag.

And finally, we'll have a look at the deepening feud between the Canadian and Indian governments over Khalistani separatists.

