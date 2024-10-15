🔴 Rebel Roundup | Liberal MPs infighting, Samidoun listed as terror group, Canada-India feud
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to the stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at infighting occurring in the Liberal caucus, as MPs are apparently infighting and plotting a revolt against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership of the party.
Plus, Canada and the U.S. have designated Samidoun as a terrorist organization following an incident where crowds chanted "death to Canada, death to America and death to Israel" and burned a Canadian flag.
And finally, we'll have a look at the deepening feud between the Canadian and Indian governments over Khalistani separatists.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.