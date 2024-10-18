🔴 Rebel Roundup | Singh runs from Rebel, Trudeau testifies on foreign meddling, Trump the comedian

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's latest "run away from Rebel" moment, as he fled from tough questions posed by our very own Mission Specialist, David Menzies.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified at the Foreign Interference Commission, where he accused Jordan Peterson and Tucker Carlson of being on the payroll of Russia's state broadcaster, RT.

And finally, Donald Trump attended the Al Smith charity dinner, which Kamala Harris skipped, delivering some great punchlines and drawing laughs from those in attendance and watching online.

