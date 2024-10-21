🔴 Rebel Roundup | CBC grilled over bonuses, BC election results delayed, Pro-Hamas rallies in Toronto
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the latest issues of the day on this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at CBC boss Catherine Tait appearing before a House of Commons committee, where she is facing questions over the state broadcaster's generous bonuses amid staff layoffs and declining viewership.
Plus, election results in British Columbia are delayed as the race to form government is going to come down to recounts and ballot verifications in tightly contested ridings.
And finally, pro-Hamas rallies are continuing to attempt to intimidate Toronto's Jewish community, with activists claiming they'll be back yet again next weekend.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.