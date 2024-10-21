🔴 Rebel Roundup | CBC grilled over bonuses, BC election results delayed, Pro-Hamas rallies in Toronto

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at CBC boss Catherine Tait appearing before a House of Commons committee, where she is facing questions over the state broadcaster's generous bonuses amid staff layoffs and declining viewership.

Plus, election results in British Columbia are delayed as the race to form government is going to come down to recounts and ballot verifications in tightly contested ridings.

And finally, pro-Hamas rallies are continuing to attempt to intimidate Toronto's Jewish community, with activists claiming they'll be back yet again next weekend.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute