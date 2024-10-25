Rebel Roundup | Liberal MPs want Trudeau gone, Mass immigration reversal, Tommy Robinson arrested

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

On today's episode, Liberal MPs are revolting against Trudeau after it was revealed over 20 of them have signed on to a letter pledging to work towards removing the PM from his leadership position.

In an effort to combat the growing discontent from within his own party and the broader population, Trudeau declared that Canada will be decreasing the number of immigrants accepted into the country over the next two years.

Also, we discuss British journalist Tommy Robinson's legal battle for free speech after he was reportedly taken into custody earlier today in the U.K.

