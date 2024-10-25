Rebel Roundup | Liberal MPs want Trudeau gone, Mass immigration reversal, Tommy Robinson arrested
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the latest stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
On today's episode, Liberal MPs are revolting against Trudeau after it was revealed over 20 of them have signed on to a letter pledging to work towards removing the PM from his leadership position.
In an effort to combat the growing discontent from within his own party and the broader population, Trudeau declared that Canada will be decreasing the number of immigrants accepted into the country over the next two years.
Also, we discuss British journalist Tommy Robinson's legal battle for free speech after he was reportedly taken into custody earlier today in the U.K.
Bruce Atchison VE6XTC commented 2024-10-25 16:18:40 -0400 Flag1984, knocking on your door. Tommy Robinson is just the tip of the truth-telling ice burg. Tyrants go after ringleaders first. Then they work their way down their enemies list to get the followers. Just as Christ was crucified and almost all his disciples were killed, so Marxists go after the loudest complainers first and then folks like us.