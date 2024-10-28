🔴 Rebel Roundup | Foreign influence names released, Duelling Israel rallies, Tommy Robinson sentenced

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the four names of parliamentarians accused of colluding with foreign states that were released by Independent MP Kevin Vuong alongside journalist Sam Cooper. While these four names confirm suspicions many have publicly been discussing, a further seven names still remain undisclosed.

Plus, David Menzies was covering duelling pro- and anti-Israel rallies this weekend in Toronto, where police yet again appeared to be taking marching orders from the pro-Hamas crowd.

And finally, Ezra Levant was in the United Kingdom this weekend, where journalist and activist Tommy Robinson was arrested and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

