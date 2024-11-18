REBEL ROUNDUP | Rebels Stand With David, Trudeau admits mass migration mistake, 'Cocaine' Randy

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at the Rebel News “Stand With David” rally this past weekend in Toronto, held at the scene of weekly duelling pro- and anti-Israel rallies. The successful rally comes a week after David Menzies' was arrested while asking questions of the anti-Israeli demonstrators.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing the Liberals' reversal of mass immigration policies, he announced in a video published on Sunday. With the Liberals trailing behind the Conservatives in polls, is this latest flip-flop too little, too late for Canadians?

And finally, more questions are being raised as the scandal surrounding Liberal MP and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault continues to deepen. New revelations show a company co-owned by Boissonnault shared a post office box with a woman detained in two large drug busts.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).