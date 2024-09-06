Rebel Roundup | Will Singh trigger an election, Encampments everywhere, Naming Nazis helps Russia
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at whether NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will actually back up his talk and support a non-confidence vote against the Trudeau Liberals.
Plus, homeless encampments seem to be spreading to every city across Canada as the country continues to struggle economically.
And finally, the federal government was warned by some groups and individuals during a consultation process that releasing names of Nazi war criminals who settled in Canada would be a propaganda victory for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.