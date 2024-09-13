Rebel Roundup | Yaniv threats update, Carbon tax election, BC removes crack pipe vending machines
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup!
Show Notes
Today, we've got an update on the latest threats from trans activist Jessica Simpson (formerly known as Jonathan/Jessica Yaniv) against our very own Drea Humphrey.
Plus, election talk is heating up as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilieve continues to call for a "carbon tax election" while PM Justin Trudeau took aim at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for "caving" to Conservatives.
And finally, Premier David Eby's B.C. NDP appear to be flip-flopping on their drug policies, as the B.C. Conservatives continue riding a wave of momentum as the provincial election draws near.
