Rebel Roundup | Another attempt on Trump, Liberals taking digs at Poilievre, Immigration threats

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at another assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump after a man was arrested on Sunday.

Plus, Liberal cabinet ministers are throwing verbal jabs at Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives.

And finally, Immigration Minister Marc Miller made a dark threat to Canada's premiers: accept our immigration plans or we'll send migrants to hotels in your province.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute