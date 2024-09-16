Rebel Roundup | Another attempt on Trump, Liberals taking digs at Poilievre, Immigration threats
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at another assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump after a man was arrested on Sunday.
Plus, Liberal cabinet ministers are throwing verbal jabs at Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives.
And finally, Immigration Minister Marc Miller made a dark threat to Canada's premiers: accept our immigration plans or we'll send migrants to hotels in your province.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.