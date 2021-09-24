Vaccine Passport Tyranny, Future of the PPC

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, one of the compelling sidebar stories of the 2021 federal election campaign was the rise in popularity of the People’s Party of Canada, much to the chagrin of the Conservative Party. Alas, the PPC failed to capture any seats, but it is certainly a force to contend with moving forward.

Alexa Lavoie was in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Monday night to interview PPC leader Maxime Bernier, who maintains that the PPC is the true conservative party — and you won’t get any argument from me on that one. In any event, Alexa joins me to weigh in on the future of the PPC.

No jabs, no jobs? Well, many Edmontonians had plenty to say about the tyranny of vaccine passports at a recent large demonstration. And Sheila Gunn Reid was there to cover it. Sheila joins me to try and make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Erin O’Toole’s last campaign stop in Markham, Ontario on Monday. Spoiler alert: O’Toole hid in his bus when he saw me, making him late for his own event. And then his lackeys forced me to cover the event from a live lane of traffic! What. A. Loser.

Those are your Rebels, now let's round 'em up...