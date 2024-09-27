Rebel Roundup | Poilievre/CTV drama, Canada's immigration struggles, Foreign interference cover-up
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the latest developments in an incident that saw CTV manipulate the words of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's statements, which has led to two staffers being fired.
Plus, Canada is struggling to vet and manage the massive influx of new arrivals to the country.
And finally, the Trudeau Liberals are still refusing to name names of parliamentarians accused of working with foreign states in a shocking national security report. Isn't it time to expose the traitors?
