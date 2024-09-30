Rebel Roundup | Protesters swarm Trudeau, More casual antisemitism, Truth and Reconciliation Day
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at an incident where a mob of anti-Israel protesters swarmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade.
Plus, there's been even more incidents of antisemitism, something that is seemingly becoming normalized by our establishments in the wake of Israel's strike on Hezbollah's leadership in Lebanon.
And finally, today marks Truth and Reconciliation Day, the holiday created by Trudeau to honour Canada's complicated past with its Indigenous population — is the PM in British Columbia surfing this year?
- By Rebel News
