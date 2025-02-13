REBEL ROUNDUP | Steel & aluminum tariffs, Carney-led Liberals rise, Businesses want Parliament back

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at the latest escalation in trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. as Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Legault and others have recently weighed in on the U.S. placing tariffs on foreign aluminum and steel.

Plus, could the Liberals see a resurgence under Mark Carney's leadership? Recent polling shows this could be the case. But the campaign trail continues to be tough for the Liberal front-runner, as footage circulated on social media of a man being removed from a Carney campaign event in Saskatchewan.

And finally, more than 100 business leaders in Canada are joining the call for Parliament to return as the country deals with important economic issues.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).