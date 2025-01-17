REBEL ROUNDUP | Trudeau attacks Alberta, WEF's Carney launches campaign, Poilievre: 'Canada First'

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attack against Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta's energy industry as he attempts to provoke a trade war with the United States following President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs if Canada didn't secure its border.

Plus, perpetual 'Davos Man' Mark Carney launched his Liberal leadership bid in Edmonton yesterday (where he also called the cops on reporters). Does Canada need another UN/WEF stooge as prime minister?

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pitched his vision for a "Canada First" approach in to revitalizing the economy.

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).