REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump 51st state threats, UK farmers' protest, Premiers demand Fentanyl Czar

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at President Trump's continued threats to impose tariffs and make Canada into the 51st US state, even after delaying his original tariff threat following border deals between the US and Canada and Mexico.

Plus, farmers in the United Kingdom are protesting against new policies they say threatens their livelihoods and the future of family-owned farms. We'll look at updates from our newest reporter, Sammy Woodhouse, who is on the scene for Rebel News UK.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be in no rush to appoint a 'Fentanyl Czar' after announcing new border security measures. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the Liberals to act quickly to demonstrate that Canada is serious about its commitments.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).